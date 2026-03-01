Mumbai, March 1: Shubham Kumar, popularly known as "Nomad Shubham," has officially completed his mission to visit every country on the planet, reaching his 197th destination, Brazil, at the age of 24. A native of Bihar's Munger, Shubham has spent nearly a decade traveling across the globe, predominantly using budget-friendly methods such as hitchhiking and local transport. Shubham Kumar's arrival in Brazil marks the conclusion of an ambitious journey that began when he was just a teenager with limited financial resources.

Shubham Kumar aka Nomad Shubham shared the milestone via a social media post, reflecting on a decade of movement that transformed his life. Starting with a single backpack and a "crazy dream," Shubham’s journey was characterized by grit rather than luxury. He documented his experiences across various terrains, from hitchhiking in coal trucks to walking for hours across remote international borders. His story has resonated with millions, proving that extensive global travel is accessible to those with persistence, regardless of their background.

How Nomad Shubham Travelled the Entire World with a Backpack and a Dream

Shubham Kumar's Final Destination: Brazil

Shubham chose Brazil as the final stop in his quest to see every sovereign nation. In his announcement, he described the South American country as the perfect place to finish a journey that involved sleeping in the "cheapest rooms" and visiting the most remote villages on Earth.

By completing this feat before his 25th birthday, Shubham has set a significant record for Indian travellers. His journey was not just about ticking off a list of countries but about "stories, people, and proving that a normal guy with a big dream can see the whole world."

Nomad Shubham: A Decade on the Road

The journey began nearly ten years ago when Shubham left his home in Bihar. Eschewing the traditional path of luxury tourism, he relied on the kindness of strangers and the efficiency of public transit. He famously spent long periods hitchhiking through Africa, Central Asia, and Europe, often crossing borders with a mix of "hope, doubt, excitement, and fear."

Throughout his travels, Shubham maintained a popular YouTube and Instagram presence, sharing the raw realities of budget travel. His content focused on cultural immersion and the practicalities of navigating foreign bureaucracies, making him a prominent figure in the global travel community.

Travelling to 197 countries presents immense logistical and safety challenges, particularly for a solo traveler on a budget. Shubham navigated complex visa processes, language barriers, and various security risks in some of the world's most volatile regions.

He emphasized that the journey was never about luxury. Instead, it was defined by his resourcefulness, taking random rides, buses, and trucks to reach destinations that few tourists ever see. His resilience in the face of these challenges has made him an inspiration for aspiring travelers in India and beyond.

