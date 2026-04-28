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Gaming Gaming Sony PS5 Price Hike: Sony Announces Steep PlayStation 5 Price Hikes Across Southeast Asia Starting May 1 Sony will raise PS5 prices across Southeast Asia on May 1, with hikes hitting up to 30 per cent in the Philippines and 27 per cent in Vietnam. Driven by global inflation and a RAM shortage, these changes follow similar increases in the US and Japan. Buyers in markets like Indonesia and Malaysia have until midnight April 30 to purchase at current rates.

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed a substantial price increase for PlayStation 5 hardware across six major Southeast Asian markets, effective May 1. The adjustments - affecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam - come just weeks after similar hikes were implemented in the US, Europe, and Japan. Sony attributed the move to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape", leaving many potential buyers in the region facing markups as high as 30 per cent.

Significant Regional Price Shifts of the Sony PS5

The impact varies significantly by country, with the Philippines and Vietnam absorbing the sharpest increases. In the Philippines, the standard PS5 will jump roughly 30 per cent to PHP 40,032, while Vietnam will see a 27 per cent increase to VND 16,900,000. Sony PS5 Prices Hike: Sony Raises Price on PS5, PS5 Pro & PlayStation Portal Starting April 2 in All Major Regions.

Indonesia faces the most striking single-item adjustment; the PlayStation Portal handheld will rise by over 44 per cent, moving from IDR 3,599,000 to IDR 5,199,000. Meanwhile, Singapore will see the smallest relative change, with the PS5 Pro increasing by approximately 9.2 per cent to reach SGD 1,167.

Global Context: The Memory Crisis

The timing follows an April 2 price revision in Western markets and Japan, where the standard PS5 in the U.S. rose to USD 649.99 - a USD 150 increase from its 2020 launch price. Industry analysts point to a severe global shortage of GDDR6 RAM as a primary driver. High demand for semiconductor components in the artificial intelligence sector has reportedly deprioritised consumer electronics, forcing manufacturers to pass increased production costs on to the public.

Industry-Wide Pricing Trends

Sony is not the only manufacturer adjusting its strategy in 2026. Microsoft implemented two separate Xbox price increases last year to manage rising hardware costs. Nintendo has also introduced a tiered pricing model for the Switch 2, recently announcing that physical titles like Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will retail for USD 69.99 - ten dollars more than their digital counterparts - to account for manufacturing and shipping overhead. Grand Theft Auto 6 Update: Will Rockstar Games Drop News Ahead of Take-Two’s May 21 Call? Check Details.

Last Window for Current Pricing

For consumers in the affected Southeast Asian regions, the window to purchase hardware at existing rates closes at midnight on April 30. As of May 1, all authorised retailers will be required to update their listings to reflect the new Recommended Retail Prices (RRP).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).