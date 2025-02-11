A Malaysian woman of Indian origin, Racheal Kaur, is gaining attention as a 'super commuter' for her extraordinary daily routine. Working as an assistant manager in AirAsia’s finance operations, Kaur wakes up at 4 am and flies to her office every weekday. Rather than driving, her daily commute involves air travel, which she claims is both more cost-effective and allows her to spend more time with her children at home. Her unique approach to balancing work and family life has sparked interest on social media, as reported by CNA Insider. “I have two kids, both are growing. My oldest is 12 and my daughter is 11. With them growing I feel that the need for the mother to be around more often. And, with this arrangement I’m able to go home every day and be able to see them at night," Kaur said. Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch).

