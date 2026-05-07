Urvashi Rautela Reacts to 'Dabidi Dibidi' Song Controversy; Calls 'Daaku Maharaaj' Co-Star Balakrishna ‘Childlike and Warm’

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Actress Urvashi Rautela has finally broken her silence regarding the social media storm surrounding her collaboration with Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. The duo recently appeared together in the action-drama Daaku Maharaaj, which drew significant heat for the song Dabidi Dibidi.

The 'Dabidi Dibidi' Song Backlash

The song became a flashpoint for criticism shortly after its release, with netizens pointing out the visible age gap between the lead pair and criticising the over-the-top choreography. Speaking to Radio Nasha, Urvashi acknowledged that the controversy "snowballed" online, with one discussion leading to another until it became a major talking point regarding Balakrishna’s public persona. Despite the digital roar, the makers retained the song in the film's final cut and Urvashi remains unfazed by the narrative.

Urvashi Rautela Praises Nandamuri Balakrishna

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a contrasting perspective on Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is often seen in viral clips involving intense public interactions. Speaking about her experience working with him, Urvashi described Balakrishna as “very childlike,” “super energetic,” and extremely easy to talk to behind the scenes. She admitted that while some people may initially feel intimidated by his strong screen presence, she personally found him grounded, warm, and approachable on set. In a surprising personal revelation, the actress also shared that Balakrishna was the first person to wish her on Valentine’s Day last year, highlighting what she described as his thoughtful and caring nature away from the spotlight.

Urvashi Rautela Calls 'Daaku Maharaaj' Amazing

Beyond the song controversy, Urvashi termed the experience of working on Daaku Maharaaj as "really amazing." She particularly highlighted the film's action sequences, which she believes are the standout element of the project. She noted that Balakrishna's energy in these high-intensity portions was a major highlight for the entire crew. As Daaku Maharaaj continues its run, Urvashi’s defense of her co-star aims to shift the focus from viral controversies to the craft and camaraderie shared during the film’s production.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).