Manila Mall Shooting: Disgruntled Employee Who Lost His Job Goes on a Shooting Rampage, 1 Injured & 30 Held Hostage

Representational image. (Photo Credit: GoodFreePhotos)

Manila, March 2: A disgruntled employee who lost his job at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila went on a shooting rampage on Monday, injuring one and holding atleast 30 people as hostage. According to reports, the incident took place at 10 am and following which heavily armed police were deployed at a mall.

According to a New York Times report, the Mayor informed that negotiations took place with the accused. The man further informed that he was upset after he was fired from his job from V-Mall at Greenhills. The injured person was reportedly a security guard at the mall and he was rushed to the hospital soon.

Check tweet:

🇵🇭 #BREAKING Police on Monday responded to an alleged shooting at the Greenhills shopping center in San Juan, Greater #Manila, the #Philippines. A former security of the mall has kidnapped about 30 people, local source said. Evacuation and operation are undergoing. pic.twitter.com/2uWent7xdE — CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) March 2, 2020

The mall was crowded with shoppers and employees when the incident took place. Police asked people inside the mall to evacuate the building after hearing at least one gunshot.