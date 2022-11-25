Mumbai, November 25: In a shocking incident, a dismembered body of a woman was found washed up on a beach in Huacho, Peru. As per reports, the body was later identified as Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old Mexican woman. Reportedly, Arellano was allegedly killed, her body dismembered and her organs were harvested.

According to a report in the The Independent, the incident came to light after Arellano dismembered body was found floating in the water on the Huacho beach. Officials said that a local fisherman found the body floating in the water on November 9. As per reports, Arellano left her home and told her family that she would be taking a trip to Lima. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

At Lima, she was supposed to meet Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte (37), a man with whom she was in an online courtship for several months. Arellano's family said that she was also supposed to visit Huacho beach city where

Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her Peruvian boyfriend lived. They said that it was the same story they believed which she told her until they stopped hearing from her on November 7. A report in News Corp Australia stated Blanca's niece Karla Arellano spoke to her aunt on November 7. Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

See Karla’s Post

Jamás creí estar en esta situación, hoy pido apoyo y difusión para localizar a una de las personas más amadas e importantes de mi vida. Mi tía Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez desapareció el día Lunes 07 de Noviembre en Peru, ella de origen Mexicano, tememos por su vida+ pic.twitter.com/4aHRuv0zAW — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

Back then, Blanca told her niece that the relationship was going well and she was "in love." Two weeks after speaking to her aunt, Karla took to Twitter and requested people's help to locate Blanca. This prompted the police to launch an investigation after she went missing.

"I never thought I would be in this situation, and today I ask for support and dissemination to locate one of the most loved and important people in my life," Karla said in her post. "My aunt, Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutierrez, disappeared on Monday, November 7 in Peru, she is of Mexican origin, we fear for her life," she said.

