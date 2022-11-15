Mumbai, November 15: In a what can be seen as a case of brutality, a court in United States' Texas sentenced a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman in October 2022. As per reports, the 29-year-old woman was awarded death sentence after she killed a pregnant woman who was familiar to her. Reportedly, the accused killed the pregnant woman in order to steal the her child.

According to a report in Wion News, the accused identified as Taylor Parker was awarded the sentence after a lengthy trial which began in September this year. Reportedly, the whole drama started after Parker told her boyfriend and family about her pregnancy. Surprisingly, she bought a fake silicone tummy and also shared the good news on social media.

However, the truth was Parker was lying. Reports revealed that Parker was unable to get pregnant due to her hysterectomy. On October 9, 2020, Parker allegedly stabbed her acquaintance Readab Simmons-Hancock (21), who was in her last stage of pregnancy. Shockingly, Parker stabbed Hancock over 100 times at her home.

Later, she cut open the woman's stomach in order to steal the unborn child. As per reports, the woman's three-year-old daughter was also present at the scene of crime, however, she was fast to asleep in another room. Parker escaped from the house but ran out of luck when she was arrested after driving her car around nine miles away from scene of crime.

Police officials said that the accused had the infant on her lap when she was arrested. She told cops that she gave birth to the child. Unfortunately, the child passed away after it was admitted to the hospital. During the trail, police officials testified that Parker was on the lookout for pregnant women a few weeks before the murder took place.

