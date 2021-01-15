Florida, January 15: Two vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the Florida State Hospital on Monday. The cost of each vial was USD 5,000. The vaccine was stolen from rom Florida State Hospital’s Medical Services Unit. The Chattahoochee Police have started an investigation into the case.

The Department of Health and Division of Emergency Management has not issued any statement regarding the incident. Florida State Hospital is the largest public mental health hospital of the state. According to reports, Moderna vials contain 10 doses. The company was reportedly charging USD 32-USD37 per dose. COVID-19 Vaccination in US: Over 2.1 Million Individuals Receive First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine.

Notably, Florida administration is planning an appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations. Florida’s director of emergency management Jared Moskowitz will present a blueprint of an online portal for appointment purpose before a legislative House committee. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna Gets Emergency Use Authorisation for Its Coronavirus Vaccine in US.

Till Wednesday, over 770,000 people in Florida had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government. Around 1.5 million people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus in the state so far. More than 24,000 people also succumbed to coronavirus.

The United States is the world-affected country in the world by the pandemic. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed the 23 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 384,600 people lost their lives due to COVID-19.

