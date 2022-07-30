Brasilia, July 30: Brazil has confirmed the country's first monkeypox-related death, according to the Health Ministry. The case was reported on Friday in Belo Horizonte, capital of the southeast Minas Gerais state, and the victim was a 41-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for other serious clinical conditions, including cancer, and whose health deteriorated after getting infected, the Ministry said on Friday.

The man, whose name was not released, was admitted to a public hospital in Belo Horizonte, where he suffered septic shock aggravated by monkeypox, Xinhua news agency reported. In Minas Gerais, state Health authorities said there were 44 confirmed cases of the disease and 130 suspected cases under investigation. Monkeypox Outbreak: First Death in Nigeria in 2022, 21 Cases Confirmed.

In Brazil, there were 978 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Wednesday. The World Health Organisation has declared the current outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Experts classify monkeypox as a rare viral disease that causes skin lesions and is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, in addition to being transmitted through respiratory secretions or contact with clothing, towels, or other items used by the infected person.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).