Naypyitaw (Myanmar), July 2: At least 50 people died on Thursday in northern Myanmar after a landslide at a jade mine. The country's fire service department said that some of the workers are still trapped inside the jade mine and the rescue work has been initiated.

According to the information ministry official, the miner were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state. Suddenly a 'muddy wave', caused by heavy rain, buried them. Informing more, the country's fire service department said in a Facebook post, "Now in total 50 dead bodies. We are still working on the rescue process." Nepal: Landslide Sweeps Houses in Parbat District, Five Dead, Three Missing.

Rescue officer claimed, as quoted by www.xinhuanet.com, that a 304-meter high cliff collapsed, which buried the local jade scavengers. It is to be known that deadly landslides are frequent in Kachin state where the Jade Mine is situated. Earlier in November 2015, 116 jade miners died in a major fatal landslide that occurred in the region.

More details are awaited.

