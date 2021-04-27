COGETEL Ltd. (ONLINE) is the leading ISP and broadband provider in the country; established in July 1997 by Telstra Cambodia as Bigpond Cambodia – the first commercial Internet Service Provider in the country. In 2002, Cogetel Limited acquired the business from Telstra marking the beginning of its ADSL service and its new brand name – ONLINE.

ONLINE subsequently brought in WiMAX, Long-range WiFi, and Fiber Optic to increase its range of last miles technology to meet any need of its customers.

ONLINE strives to deliver products and services that are tailored to its customers’ Internet technology needs, easily understood and used, delivered with warmth, knowledge and experience throughout the years. Supported by its core drive of keeping people in touch with their world; ONLINE always brings innovative products and services to Cambodia, thus keeping Cambodia abreast with latest technologies worldwide.

ONLINE is connected to the world directly through mainland China, Hong Kong, USA, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and European countries through redundant fiber optic cable making us the most vigorous ISP in Cambodia with abundant and diverse routes around the world.

Our uniquely tailored services continue to meet the needs of diverse customers – whether for domestic, corporate, single or multiple users, academic or leisure purposes. Online improves communications with the rest of the world through ideal, reliable and secure connection coupled with excellent support services.

Our Mission

To deliver technology solutions to achieve superior operational performance that enables us to provide our customers with exceptional service.

Our Vision

To be the primary internet service provider of choice and ideal company that provides fostering work environment.