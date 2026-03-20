Moscow, March 20: The Russian government has significantly escalated its control over the domestic digital landscape, implementing periodic internet blackouts and restricting access to major messaging platforms. Over the past week, mobile internet services have been systematically disrupted in central Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other major urban centres. Kremlin officials have attributed these measures to a combination of national security requirements and the failure of foreign tech companies to comply with local legislation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the ongoing restrictions, citing the need for "security measures against the threat of Ukrainian drones," which can reportedly utilise cellular networks for navigation. However, diplomatic sources suggest the "great crackdown" is part of a broader strategy to maintain domestic stability and suppress dissent as the conflict in Ukraine continues. Brazil Tightens Social Media Rules for Children Under 16 to Combat Addictive and Harmful Online Content.

Targeted Restrictions on Messaging and VPNs

The current wave of digital interference has specifically targeted popular communication tools, including the Dubai-based Telegram and the Meta-owned WhatsApp. Telegram, which has over one billion active users, was recently slowed down following allegations from Russian officials that the platform had been compromised by foreign intelligence agencies—a claim Telegram denies.

In a further effort to isolate the Russian digital space, authorities have taken down dozens of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). By mid-January, Russia had reportedly blocked over 400 VPN services, marking a 70 per cent increase compared to late 2025. These tools are frequently used by Russian citizens to bypass state-imposed bans on Western social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

Legislative Expansion of Security Powers

The technical disruptions are supported by a series of new laws that grant the Federal Security Service (FSB) unprecedented authority. Mobile operators are now legally obligated to disconnect any client at the request of the FSB. Additionally, the agency has been granted powers to establish its own network of pre-trial detention centres, further consolidating its role in maintaining internal order.

President Vladimir Putin recently instructed the FSB to strengthen the "information and digital space" to combat what the Kremlin describes as Western attempts to sow discord. Investigative experts suggest these moves are intended to prevent the kind of social instability Russia experienced following the end of the Soviet-Afghan War in 1989.

Impact on Daily Life and Economy

The digital tightening has caused significant disruption to daily life for residents in major cities. Office workers have reported difficulties accessing essential online tools, while taxi drivers struggle with unreliable navigation systems due to jammed signals. In response to the restrictions on Telegram, the government has encouraged the use of "MAX," a state-backed messaging application currently being integrated into schools and universities. Is India Planning Social Media Ban for Children Under 16? Here’s What Govt Said.

While Russian officials maintain these actions are essential for national unity, the measures have drawn criticism from tech leaders. Telegram founder Pavel Durov described the restrictions as a "suppression of the right to privacy and free speech," noting that the authorities appear to be fabricating pretexts to limit access to independent information.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).