Austin, March 20: Automated internet traffic generated by bots is expected to overtake human-driven activity by 2027, according to Matthew Prince, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudflare. Speaking at the SXSW conference in Austin, Prince highlighted that the rapid proliferation of generative artificial intelligence is fundamentally altering the composition of global web traffic, leading to an unprecedented surge in automated interactions.

This shift marks a significant transition in how the digital landscape operates. While human users typically visit a limited number of pages to complete a task, AI-powered agents are capable of scanning thousands of websites simultaneously to gather data or perform research. This high-frequency activity is placing a steady and increasing amount of pressure on the world's existing internet infrastructure. Shantanu Narayen to Step Down as Adobe CEO After 18 Years, Satya Nadella Calls His Tenure ‘Legendary’.

Rising Impact of Generative AI on Web Infrastructure

Prior to the current surge in generative AI, automated bots accounted for approximately 20 per cent of all internet traffic. Most of this activity originated from legitimate search engine crawlers, such as those used by Google, alongside some traffic from malicious actors. However, the massive data requirements of modern AI models have shifted this balance, driving a continuous rise in bot-led queries.

Prince noted that unlike the temporary spikes in traffic seen during the Covid-19 pandemic—driven largely by streaming services like Netflix and YouTube—the current increase is persistent. This represents a long-term platform shift that will change how information is accessed and consumed, moving away from manual browsing toward automated data retrieval.

Digital Sandboxes and Enhanced Server Capacity

To manage this transition, Prince suggested that new technologies will be required to prevent AI agents from overwhelming standard web environments. One proposed solution involves the creation of "sandboxes," which are temporary digital spaces where AI bots can perform complex tasks, such as planning travel or conducting academic research, without impacting the general user experience.

The shift also necessitates a significant expansion of physical infrastructure. This includes the construction of more robust data centres and increased server capacity to handle the non-stop demands of AI agents. Prince compared the current scaling requirements to previous major technological milestones, emphasizing that the industry must prepare for a future where the majority of "users" are not humans.

Future Outlook for Global Internet Usage

The transition toward a bot-dominated internet is expected to be permanent. As AI tools become more integrated into daily workflows, the volume of automated traffic is unlikely to slow down. Cloudflare and other infrastructure providers are now focusing on developing tools that can distinguish between helpful AI agents and harmful bots to ensure the internet remains functional for both groups. Julie Sweet Promotion Requirement: Accenture CEO Mandates AI Proficiency for Employee Promotions.

As these AI systems become more sophisticated, they will increasingly act as intermediaries for human users. This means that instead of a person visiting a website directly, an AI agent will do so on their behalf, further increasing the ratio of bot-to-human traffic. This evolution is set to redefine the fundamental architecture of the web over the next three years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).