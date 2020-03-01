Operation Spring Shield Against Bashar al-Assad Regime Successfully Carried Out in Syria, Announces Turkey

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo Credits: Kremlin.ru)

Istambul, March 1: Turkey on Sunday said it has "successfully" launched a military operation against the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. Turkey's Defence Chief Hulusi Akar said the operation "Spring Shield", which was launched in wake of the Syrian attack on Turkish troops in Idlib, was successfully carried out. The announcement came a day after Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow and Ankara have agreed to defuse tensions in Idlib. Turkey Drone Strikes Kill 26 Syrian Soldiers in Northwest Region: Human Rights War Monitor.

"Some 2,200 Syrian regime troops, a drone, 8 helicopters, 103 tanks, tens of howitzers, 3 air defence systems were neutralized during the operation Spring Shield," said Hulusi Akar. "We do not aim face-off with Russia. Our only aim is to stop the Syrian regime's massacres, radicalization, migration," he added. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had warned that Ankara may launch a military operation in Idlib.

Following Erdogan's statement, a large Turkish military convoy entered Syrian territory from Kafrlosin border crossing. Akar further said that only Syrian regime soldiers and elements in Idlib will be targetted by Turkish forces under self-defence. "Turkey expects Russia to use its influence for end to Syrian regime attacks, and its withdrawal to Sochi deal borders," the Turkish defence chief said.

In October last year, Turkey had launched "Operation Peace Spring" in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militants after the US announced the withdrawal of troops from northern Syria. The Turkish military offensive targeting Kurds invited international condemnation.