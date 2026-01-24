Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva embraced a "pantomime villain" role at the Australian Open on Friday, openly taunting a vocal Turkish crowd after her hard-fought third-round victory over qualifier Zeynep Sonmez. The incident, which saw Putintseva cup her ear, blow kisses, and perform a provocative dance, drew a chorus of boos from the partisan spectators and has ignited debate over player-fan interaction in professional tennis. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Men's Singles Fourth Round.

Yulia Putintsev Stands Tall

😈 Putintseva plays the villain 😈 Yulia Putintseva danced to the booing crowd after being fan favourite Zeynep Sonmez 💃 pic.twitter.com/a12hWPrEwT — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 23, 2026

The match, held on Kia Arena, was a tense affair as Sonmez, ranked 112th in the world, sought to become the first Turkish player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam fourth round. The stadium was a sea of red Turkish flags, with fans passionately supporting their compatriot. Putintseva ultimately prevailed in a three-set battle, winning 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. However, it was her actions immediately following the handshake with Sonmez that captured attention, as she directly engaged with the booing crowd, seemingly relishing the confrontational atmosphere.

Putintseva later addressed the crowd's behaviour, describing the atmosphere as "crazy" but also acknowledging the passion of the Turkish fans. She stated, "It's very great to see, especially against me, because I love this kind of battle." However, she also criticised what she perceived as "disrespectful moments," including shouting between her first and second serves and one individual coughing to disrupt her shot during a crucial point. "What can I do? It's just some people have education of tennis and, unfortunately, some of them not," she remarked. During the match, Putintseva even revealed she distracted herself by singing a Russian song about rabbits. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Reach AO Women's Singles Fourth Round.

This is not the first time Putintseva has found herself at odds with the crowd during this year's Australian Open. In her first-round match, she faced a hostile Brazilian contingent while defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia. Her fiery on-court demeanour and willingness to engage with spectators have become a notable aspect of her presence at the tournament. The victory over Sonmez marks a significant achievement for the Kazakhstani player, as it is her first time reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The incident highlights the growing intensity of crowd involvement in tennis matches, particularly when a local or underdog player garners significant support. While passionate backing can elevate the atmosphere, the line between enthusiastic cheering and disruptive behaviour remains a contentious point for players and officials alike. Putintseva's unapologetic response suggests a player comfortable with her role in such heated exchanges, setting the stage for potentially more dramatic encounters as the tournament progresses.

