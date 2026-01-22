Mumbai, January 22: On the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump formally signed the charter for the Board of Peace today, January 22, 2026. Originally conceived as a transitional mechanism to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the body has emerged as a permanent international organisation with a mandate to resolve global conflicts.

Described by Trump as the "Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled", the initiative is already stirring controversy for its USD 1 billion "permanent membership" fee and its potential to rival the United Nations. ‘Comprehensive Plan to End Conflict’: 8 Arab and Islamic Nations Welcome US President Donald Trump’s Invite to Join Proposed ‘Board of Peace’.

What Is the Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace is a multi-layered international organisation designed to manage post-conflict governance and economic recovery. While its primary focus is the Gaza Strip, where it oversees the "Phase Two" reconstruction following a U.S-brokered ceasefire, the new charter gives it a global reach.

Under the private charter, Donald Trump serves as Chairman for Life. The organisation operates outside traditional diplomatic frameworks, with the Chairman holding exclusive authority to adopt resolutions without a full board vote. Trump has positioned the board as a more efficient alternative to the UN, recently stating that "the United Nations never helped me".

The Executive Board: Key Members

The President has appointed a "founding executive board" of seven prominent figures from the worlds of politics and finance. These members are tasked with managing portfolios ranging from capital mobilisation to governance capacity-building:

Donald Trump: Chairman for Life.

Marco Rubio: U.S. Secretary of State.

Jared Kushner: Former White House advisor and Trump’s son-in-law.

Tony Blair: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ajay Banga: President of the World Bank.

Steve Witkoff: U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Marc Rowan: CEO of Apollo Global Management.

Additionally, Nickolay Mladenov, a former UN envoy, has been named the "High Representative for Gaza," serving as the link between the board and the on-the-ground technocratic committee.

Membership and the USD 1 Billion Fee

The board's structure includes a wider "Main Board" composed of world leaders. According to the charter, more than 60 countries have been invited to join. While invitees can serve three-year terms, Permanent Membership is reserved for nations that pay a USD 1 billion fee into a fund controlled by the Chairman.

As of today, several nations have confirmed their intent to join, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Pakistan, and Hungary. However, the inclusion of Vladimir Putin as an invitee has caused friction, with the United Kingdom and several European allies declining to sign the charter in Davos, citing concerns over Russian involvement. Donald Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on French Wine and Champagne Amid ‘Board of Peace’ Dispute (Watch Video).

Governance of Gaza

In Gaza, the board’s vision is implemented through the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by technocrat Ali Sha’ath. This committee is tasked with restoring public services and civil institutions. Security is to be managed by an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) under U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, though no country has yet publicly committed ground troops to the force.

Critics and human rights experts have likened the structure to a "colonial administration," noting that the board possesses supreme authority over the territory's governance and investment without a clear timeline for returning full sovereignty to Palestinian authorities.

