Mumbai, March 4: Pakistan has discovered vast gold reserves in the Indus River, a find that could be a lifeline for its struggling economy. Estimated to be worth around INR 80,000 crore, these reserves were identified through a government-commissioned survey in Punjab’s Attock district. At a time when the country is battling a severe cash crunch, dwindling foreign reserves, and rising inflation, this discovery has sparked hopes of economic revival.

According to the World Gold Council, Pakistan's gold reserves saw a slight increase, rising to 64.74 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 64.72 tonnes in the third quarter. The recent discovery of gold reserves could further boost the country's foreign exchange reserves and offer crucial financial relief amid ongoing economic challenges. Pakistan Suicide Blast: Several Feared Dead, Dozens Injured in Deadly Explosion During Friday Prayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Watch Video).

The state-owned National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and the Mines and Minerals Department of Punjab will oversee the mining project. According to the report, this initiative is set to be a significant milestone for the country's mining industry. India Slams Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks at UN, Calls It ‘Failed State Surviving on International Aid’.

Pakistan's struggling economy, marked by declining foreign reserves and a weakening currency, may get a boost from its newly discovered gold reserves. If successfully mined, this could enhance gold production and strengthen its global standing. However, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether this discovery translates into economic gains or remains untapped.

