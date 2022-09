Local Sikh volunteers of United Sikhs have setup a camp to move flood-affected families to safe areas. (Photo credits: PTI)

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) UN-affiliated NGO United Sikhs has rushed relief supplies for flood victims in Pakistan's Charsadda district where thousands of people and the livestock were badly hit, besides unprecedented damage to the property.

Local Sikh volunteers of United Sikhs have setup a camp to move flood-affected families to safe areas and provide them with food, water, and other immediate supplies under the leadership of the organisation's representative in Pakistan, Herdyal Singh. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Carries Pregnant Wife to Hospital on Pushing Cart Due to Unavailability of Ambulance in Damoh (Watch Video).

So far the floods have injured 1,634, damaging nearly 10,000 homes, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and 3,451 km of road stretch as per the latest report of National Disaster Management Authority.

Watch Video:

Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000 and 30 million are ‘badly affected’. As #Pakistan struggles to cope with devastation our teams are on ground providing relief aide. Our volunteers distributed Cooked Rice, Biscuits, Mineral Water #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/F597FBttuD — UNITED SIKHS (@unitedsikhs) August 29, 2022

Ravi Kumar, a member of the Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Nowshera and met local families and appreciating the efforts of United Sikhs to support the relief efforts.

Another United Sikhs volunteer, Sagarjeet Singh, who is a member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said incessant floods collapsed the roof of Gurdwara at Shikarpur Singh, killing people and destroying the entire building.

The saroop, also called Bir in Punjabi, of the Guru Granth Sahib was retrieved safely and moved to the nearby home of a Gursikh family, he said.

The United Sikhs has issued a global appeal for relief and medical supplies for the medical camps it is arranging for the people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).