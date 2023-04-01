Rome, April 1: Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement on Friday that the pope's recovery has been “normal” and that he ate a pizza Thursday for dinner. Pope Francis Visits Children In Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, Set To Be Discharged on Saturday.

Francis, 86, was hospitalised on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic, where doctors said the pontiff was receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis.