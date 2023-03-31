Pope Francis baptised a baby and greeted children in Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday. The Pope made a rapid recovery from a bout of bronchitis that caused him to be hospitalised earlier this week. Francis is expected to return home on Saturday, the Vatican said. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Pope Francis Speedy Recovery From Bronchitis Infection.

Pope Francis Visits Children In Rome:

Pope Francis visits children in hospital, set to be discharged on Saturday https://t.co/tYzXZkRGk1pic.twitter.com/pJFpR42LHf — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2023

