Vatican City, May 18: Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pope, is vowing to work for unity so that the Catholic Church becomes a sign of peace in the world. The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary is offering a message of communion during an inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people, presidents, patriarchs and princes.

In his homily, Leo said he wanted to be a servant to the faithful through the two dimensions of the papacy: love and unity. He said: "I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world."

His call for unity was significant, given the polarization in the Catholic Church in the United States and beyond.