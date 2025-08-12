Mumbai, August 12: The Idaho Lottery has declared results of various games including Powerball and Pick 3 on Monday, August 11, 2025. The much-anticipated Powerball winning numbers have been announced, with the jackpot now standing at USD 501 million. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, August 13. Here it may be noted that drawings are held at 10:59 pm (local time) every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. A participants must match 5 White Balls plus Powerball to win the jackpot. Powerball drawings are live-streamed from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The live streaming links are available on Powerball.com. The winning numbers are revealed on the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites. Scroll down to know the Idaho Lottery results including the Powerball winning numbers for August 11.

Powerball Winning Numbers From August 11 Drawing

06-16-33-40-62, Powerball: 02, Power Play: 2

Pick 3 Winning Numbers From August 11 Drawing

Day: 2-8-4

Night: 5-2-9

Pick 4 Winning Numbers From August 11 Drawing

Day: 6-6-6-9

Night: 1-1-2-9

Winning Lucky For Life Numbers From August 11 Drawing

18-22-26-40-46

Lucky Ball: 03

Winning Lotto America Numbers From August 11 Drawing

01-09-23-25-42

Star Ball: 03, ASB: 04

Winning Idaho Cash Numbers From August 11 Drawing

11-24-26-36-41

The Idaho Lottery is a self-funded, self-governing state agency established in 1989 to generate revenue primarily for Idaho public schools and the Permanent Building Fund. It operates numerous games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 3, and various scratch tickets, with draws held regularly throughout the week.

