New Delhi, Oct 25: Russia has requested an emergency discussion at the United Nations Security Council later today on the provocation with the use of a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine.

The topic of Kiev's possible use of a "dirty bomb" -- a low-power nuclear munition which Russia will be accused of detonating -- looks like a scenario of a geopolitical thriller.

Igor Kirillov, Head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, outlined a detailed scenario of what means are being used to complete preparations for an unprecedented provocation that threatens to escalate the Ukrainian conflict to the highest point. Iranian Drones in Ukraine Threaten Infrastructure but Cannot Influence the Outcome of War, Say Military Analysts.

His sensational exposure is based on a number of theories.

The first point is that Kiev has obtained the required production base and scientific potential to create a "dirty bomb".

Up to 1.5 thousand tonnes of enriched uranium is contained in spent nuclear fuel pools at three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants -- Yuzhno-Ukrainskaya, Khmelnitsky and Rivne.

Add to this, the radioactive waste storage facilities of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant with the large quantity of uranium-235 and plutonium-239 -- the main components of the nuclear charge.

According to Kirillov, two Ukrainian organisations that have received an order for the production of a "dirty bomb" are already completing work on its creation.

Secondly, according to a representative of the Russian Ministry of Defence, Great Britain, a country of the Big Five leading nuclear powers, actively helps Ukraine in creating a "dirty bomb".

The office of Ukrainian President Zelensky maintains contacts with London to obtain British technologies that should allow Ukrainian scientists using Ukrainian materials to bring the creation of a "dirty bomb" to the end.

The third point is that the purpose of detonating a nuclear munition is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

This should present Moscow as the main source of global evil in the eyes of the part of the world that does not support the war of sanctions -- countries such as China, India, Brazil. These poles of the non-Western world should be presented with an "iron argument": allegedly, Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In this regard, any further refusal to join the Western coalition against Moscow cannot be justified. Russia should finally become a pariah state living in complete isolation.

And finally, the fourth point. All forces and means of the Russian Ministry of Defence are ready to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination.

The statement made by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov became doubly sensational as it for the first time named the main external mentor or prompter of Kiev in his efforts to create a "dirty bomb".

This prompter is not Washington but London.

Thus, Britain showed its ambitions to seize the palm from the US in global anti-Russian crusade, demonstrating its readiness to take such a radical desperate step, which Washington would hardly dare to take. Rishi Sunak, New UK PM, Vows To Earn Trust of Britons Amid Political and Economic Crisis; Lauds Liz Truss’ Intentions Towards Growth of Country.

It is not surprising that during the marathon of telephone conversations with defence ministers and representatives of the top military leadership of the leading Western powers, which began on Sunday and continued on Monday, the Russian military leadership most actively communicated with the British side.

First, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation with British Defence Minister Ben Wallace, and then Deputy Defence Minister Valery Gerasimov had a difficult conversation about the "dirty bomb" of Ukraine with the Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces Tony Radakin

"What the United States of America should do now, what Britain and France should do now -- they should postpone all their business, they should sit down for the materials that the Russian side voiced and transmitted during telephone conversations, publicly analyze it. Under their direct leadership -- I'm talking about the Anglo-Saxon duo now -- a monster has grown up that pushes this world to the most dangerous line," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The first reaction of the West turned out to be monosyllabic: we don't believe it. According to their logic, most likely, it is Moscow itself, not Kiev, that might detonate the "dirty bomb".

But why? Why would Russia, which has hundreds of real warheads, all of sudden choose to detonate "a bomb for the poor"?

Well, If you believe that all the evil in the world comes from Russia there is no need to analyse anything. Everything is already clear in advance.

