Florida, July 16: A 40-year-old man was recently arrested in the US state of Florida for allegedly stealing sex toys from a Walmart store. The accused, identified as Jeffrey Laforge, was arrested on Friday, July 11, after he was busted for adult toy heists. The alleged incident occurred at a Walmart outlet in Florida's Pinellas County.

It is learned that Laforge is behind bars on charges of felony for a pair of Walmart sex toy heists. According to a report in The Smoking Gun, Jeffrey Laforge is being held in jail on a pair of theft charges in lieu of a USD 10,000 bond. The alleged incident came to light after the Florida resident was caught on camera removing the stolen items. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

The items, worth around USD 280, were allegedly removed from their packaging before the accused departed the Walmart store without paying for them. As per the police report, Laforge allegedly stole vibrators, flavoured lube, a tush toy and an oral stroker. It is also reported that the accused even threw in a Reese's peanut butter ice cream during the Walmart heist.

Notably, Laforge stole a variety of adult toys from the Walmart store on two separate occasions. While he has been arrested, it is not clear if the accused stole the sex toys for personal use or to resell them. The report also stated that the incident of sex toy heist at Walmart would be charged as a misdemeanour, as the merchandise was valued at less than USD 1,000. US Shocker: 4-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Keep Her Inside Drawer With Towels at Hotel in Texas, Arrested.

During the investigation, police also found that Laforge has multiple theft convictions against him.

