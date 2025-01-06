Seoul, January 6: South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested that police take over efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after its investigators failed to bring him to custody following an hours-long standoff with the presidential security service last week. The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will likely seek a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, according to police. South Korea: Standoff at Presidential Residence As Investigators Seek To Arrest Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol (See Pics).

The Seoul Western District Court had issued a warrant to detain Yoon on December 31, after he dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning. South Korea: Investigators Likely To Attempt To Execute Warrant To Detain Yoon Suk Yeol on January 3, Impeached President Says ‘Will Fight to the End’.

The anti-corruption agency, which leads a joint investigation with police and military investigators, is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.