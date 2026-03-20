Seoul, March 20: A major fire at an auto parts manufacturing plant in Daejeon, South Korea, on Friday, March 20, left at least 50 people injured, with dozens reported in serious condition, according to local media and emergency authorities. The blaze broke out around early afternoon, prompting a large-scale emergency response as firefighters struggled to contain rapidly spreading flames.

Authorities said the number of casualties could rise as rescue teams continue searching for workers who may still be inside the facility. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the site, and parts of the structure were considered unsafe to enter due to the risk of collapse. Initial reports indicated that around 50 people were injured, with at least 30 to 35 suffering serious injuries, many due to smoke inhalation or injuries sustained while attempting to escape. Dubai Airport Suspends Flight Operations After Iranian Drone Strike Triggers Fire in Fuel Tank, Videos Surface.

Fire at South Korea Car Parts Factory

WATCH: At least 50 injured in massive fire at auto parts factory in Daejeon (대전), South Korea; building partially collapses pic.twitter.com/Ako0UWTXvq — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 20, 2026

Over 50 Injured After Fire at Auto Parts Plant in South Korea’s Daejeon

Some workers were reportedly hurt after jumping from the building, while others were treated for breathing difficulties. Emergency responders deployed more than 200 personnel and dozens of vehicles to manage the situation and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby facilities. Authorities also began tracking mobile phone signals to locate individuals who remained unaccounted for.

Cause of Fire at South Korea Car Parts Factory

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Witnesses cited in early reports said an explosion may have been heard before the flames spread quickly through the factory. Fire officials said the presence of industrial materials and chemicals at the site may have contributed to the rapid escalation of the blaze, complicating firefighting efforts. South Korea Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-Land Fashion Logistics Center in Cheonan As Black Smoke Covers Skies (Watch Video).

Government officials, including the prime minister, called for full mobilisation of emergency resources, with a focus on rescuing trapped workers and ensuring public safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).