Seoul, December 29: South Korean emergency officials say that 47 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south. The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

South Korea Plane Crash

🚨🇰🇷 BREAKING: ACTING PRESIDENT RUSHES TO MUAN CRASH SITE Acting President Choi Sang-mok mobilized full emergency response at 9:50 AM, deploying all available resources to Jeju Air crash site. Choi, who also serves as finance minister, emphasized rescuer safety before… https://t.co/1wDr6q2Wsg pic.twitter.com/OKTA1X74re — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 29, 2024

🚨🇰🇷 SHOCKING FOOTAGE: BIRD STRIKE SEEN ON JEJU AIR FLIGHT 2216 BEFORE CRASH MBC News releases footage allegedly showing a bird strike moments before the fatal crash of Jeju Air flight 2216. Investigation underway.#JejuAir #Muan #BirdStrike #Crash #SouthKorea #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/jidQJchCEU — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 29, 2024

The National Fire Agency says that a total of 47 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.