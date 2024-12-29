Seoul, December 29: South Korean emergency officials say that 47 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south. The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. South Korea Plane Crash: Jeju Air Flight 2216 Burst Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport, Killing at Least 28 (See Pics and Videos).

South Korea Plane Crash

The National Fire Agency says that a total of 47 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.