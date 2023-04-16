Madrid, April 16: Nobody likes an intruder or an interrupter, especially when they are indulging in something sex-related. The same incident happened to a couple who were having sex in the park in the northern Spanish city of Logrono. The duo who was making "love" at a park got interrupted by a man who reportedly asked them if he could join. When refused, the man attacked the couple and also stole their things.

According to the media reports, the accused was arrested after a local alerted the police authorities. The caller had first called the cops on seeing a couple having sex in the park children’s park next to an old school. The local stated that a man and a woman were having sex semi-clothed in the park. The lovebirds were approached by a man who thought it would be okay to ask them if he could join. The suspect, however, sexually assaulted the woman and hit the man when they refused to let him join. UK Woman, Video-Recorded While Having Sex in Public, Hounded With Abusive Texts and Threats, Says ‘Considered Taking My Life’.

The accused also stole valuable belongings from the couple after unleashing an attack on them. Upon searching, the cops recovered the phone that belonged to the man from the suspect's possession. XXX Sex Video of Man With Prostitute in Pattaya Created by Passers-by, Cops on a Hunt Looking for ‘Disgusting’ Tourist in Thailand.

In another disturbing incident, two men and a woman were caught on camera performing sex acts in public while in full view of a kids' park in Medellín, Colombia. The trio kept going on with their threesome despite being spotted by the locals. Their adventure was caught on video by some angry residents. The video showed the woman performing a sex act on both men in a wooded area, which is reportedly located next to a sandy football pitch, frequently visited by children.

