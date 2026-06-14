Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on the Dahieh suburb of Beirut. The military action drew immediate, fierce condemnation from Iranian leadership, with senior officials warning that a "strong response is coming." The flare-up occurred at a highly sensitive diplomatic juncture, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to issue a stern warning on social media, expressing concern that the military exchange could jeopardize a highly anticipated diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.

Tehran Condemns U.S. Role, Vows Retaliation

The Israeli strike on the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut sparked swift political blowback from Iran. Ebrahim Azizi, a senior Iranian lawmaker, heavily criticized the strike and placed blame directly on Washington’s regional policy. "Today’s crime by the Zionist regime in Dahieh, Beirut once again proved the U.S. is weak without credibility, as it is not even capable of controlling this illegitimate regime," Azizi stated in a post published on the social media platform X. He concluded the statement with a direct warning: "A strong response is coming." 'Attack on Beirut Should Not Have Happened': Donald Trump Says Israel-Hezbollah Escalation Must Not Derail Near-Final Iran Peace Deal.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) defended the operation, terming it a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command center. According to the Israeli military, the facility was being actively used by operatives to coordinate attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers deployed along the southern Lebanese border.

Trump Rebukes Israeli Strike on Truth Social

The escalating rhetoric prompted an unexpected public intervention from President Donald Trump. Writing on his platform, Truth Social, the U.S. President criticized the timing of the Israeli military action, noting it occurred just as negotiators were attempting to finalize a comprehensive regional peace framework with Iran. "This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump wrote.

While acknowledging that Israel maintains the right to defend itself against external threats, Trump characterized the initial Hezbollah provocation as "very small and meaningless," pointing out that no casualties had resulted from it. He urged all active factions to immediately halt hostile actions. "We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," Trump added, warning, "This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace—Let's not blow it!" Israel Bombs Hezbollah Sites in Beirut: Airstrikes Hit Southern Suburbs as US-Iran Deal Nears Final Stage.

'Strong Response Is Coming'

Today’s crime by the Zionist regime in Dahieh, Beirut once again proved the U.S. is weak without credibility, as it is not even capable of controlling this illegitimate regime. A strong response is coming. — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) June 14, 2026

Diplomatic Deal In the Balance

The sudden outbreak of hostilities complicates high-stakes, multi-nation negotiations. Diplomatic sources indicate that the proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) includes a multi-day ceasefire extension, provisions to reopen the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, and the lifting of certain maritime blockades on Iranian ports.

However, political friction inside Iran remains prominent. Following Sunday's strike, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, echoed doubts regarding American diplomatic leverage, stating that negotiations cannot progress effectively if Washington lacks the ability to ensure compliance with regional commitments. Israeli authorities reportedly notified U.S. Central Command shortly before launching the Beirut operation. Military officials in Israel have confirmed they are actively assessing the ground situation and preparing defense networks for potential incoming fire or ballistic missile retaliation from Iranian forces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of ابراهیم عزیزی). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).