Bangkok, May 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Thailand, where a 19-year-old woman was arrested for producing and selling sex videos on social media. The woman was identified as Kanpharawee. The alleged incident came to light when the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) conducted a raid in Nonthaburi. The accused woman told cops that she earned between 70,000 and 90,000 baht a month from subscription fees.

X User Engaged in Sexual Activities With Several Men

According to a report in the Bangkok Post, the police were looking for Kanpharawee following investigations after an X (formerly Twitter) user named "JINJIA" shared explicit videos online. A thorough examination of the obscene clips showed that the user had engaged in sexual activities with various men and later sold the videos via a secret group. Thailand Shocker: Chinese Man With Sexual Fetish Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old University Student in Bangkok, Records Video of Sex Assault; Arrested After Sting Operation.

Accused Woman Shared Her Sex Tapes Via Her X Accounts

Police investigation revealed that the X account shared a link @jinjiasweetmeat, which led cops to another X account under the name "JJ SWEETMEAT." Notably, both X accounts were used to share the same pornographic content. While investigating the explicit content, the CCIB officials tracked the activity back to Kanpharawee, who turned out to be the owner of the two accounts.

Sex Tapes Attracted Many Followers, Claims Young Woman

When questioned, Kanpharawee confessed to producing and sharing pornographic clips online. She also admitted to operating multiple accounts on the microblogging platform. The young woman reportedly claimed that her sex tapes attracted many followers. She also told CCIB offices that she sold the sex tapes through her secret group. Thailand Shocker: Woman Cuts Support Rope for Two Painters Leaving Them Hanging Above 26th Floor of High-Rise, Watch Video.

The investigation also revealed that Kanpharawee sold ger X accounts, each with over 300,000 followers, for a few thousand baht before creating new ones. It is also learned that the accused woman produced and shared explicit content on X for over four years. She reportedly earned money from subscription fees.

