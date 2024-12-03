Bangkok, December 3:A 33-year-old Chinese man with a sexual fetish allegedly raped an 18-year-old university student and recorded the sexual assault on video in Bangkok. The man, identified as Su Xing Rui, reportedly held the victim against her will and had her act out NTR (nature), a form of cuckoldry, after meeting her at the MBK Centre in Pathum Wan district on November 19. After the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the police, leading to an undercover operation. Su was arrested shortly after the sting operation.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the victim had been learning Chinese and met Su, who posed as a tourist and struck up a conversation. Su invited the woman to a hotel on Petchaburi Road, where he allegedly forced her to make a sex video. Devastated by the experience, the victim received a follow-up message from Su asking her to repeat the act. It was at this point that she confided in her family, leading to the police complaint. Thailand Teacher Shaves Heads of 66 Students, Leaving Them With Bald Spots for Hair Policy Violation; Fired From Job.

The authorities quickly set up an undercover operation to apprehend Su. Officers arranged for the woman to meet him again, pretending it was another sexual encounter. Su allegedly requested the victim to bring another man for a "fancy sex" session. Police had an undercover officer dressed as a wrestler, along with six other officers, waiting for Su at a hotel in Ratchathewi district. Upon his arrival, officers moved in and arrested him. Thailand Horror: 28 Starving Dogs Survive for by Consuming Dead Owner’s Leg in Bangkok, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

During the investigation, police impounded Su's phone, finding several disturbing items, including upskirt photos, sadistic sex videos, and a rope believed to have been used for his fetishes. Su initially denied the allegations, claiming to be a tourist, but was later held in custody. The Bangkok Post reported that Su's fetish for NTR had led him to target multiple victims, and the police are continuing their investigation into his actions.

