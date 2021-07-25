Beijing, July 25: Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 metres per second at its center, according to local authorities. The typhoon, sixth of this year, made landfall in Putuo district, Zhoushan city, at approximately 12.30 PM, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Weather authorities have forecast the typhoon will make a second landfall in coastal areas between Zhejiang's Jiaxing city and Jiangsu province's Qidong city on Sunday night. China Floods: Death Roll From Rainstorms in Henan Province Rises to 56, Rescue Operations Underway.

It is expected to linger in east China after its second landfall and bring continued strong rainstorms to the Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, and Shanghai.

