Beijing, September 8: A 30-year-old painter in China, identified as A'bao, tragically passed away from multiple organ failure after working an exhausting 104 consecutive days with only one day of rest. The court has found the company 20% responsible for his death and has ordered them to compensate his family.

SCMP reported that A'bao contracted a pneumococcal infection, commonly associated with a weakened immune system, which led to respiratory failure and ultimately claimed his life on June 1, after his condition rapidly worsened on May 28. China: Man Inhales Cockroach While Sleeping, Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Foul Breath For 3 Days.

In February of the previous year, A'bao signed a contract with an unidentified company and was assigned to a project in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province. Over the following months, he worked tirelessly every day, with only one break on April 6. After reporting ill on May 25, his health deteriorated rapidly, resulting in his hospitalisation. Taiwanese Math Teacher Chang Hsu Uploads Lessons on Pornhub, Earns INR 2 Crore Annually.

Initially, social security officials ruled that A'bao’s death was not a work-related injury, as his illness had occurred days before his hospitalization. However, his family filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing them of negligence. The company argued that A'bao's overtime work was voluntary and within reasonable limits.

The court disagreed, ruling that the grueling work schedule violated Chinese labor laws, which stipulate a maximum of 8 hours per day and an average of 44 hours per week. The court ordered the company to compensate A'bao’s family for their partial role in the violation of these regulations that contributed to his death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2024 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).