Zhejiang, August 11: In a startling medical case that has left surgeons amazed, a woman in eastern China has reportedly laid claim to one of the most massive bowel movements ever recorded. The 53-year-old patient, identified as Hua, underwent a harrowing experience as surgeons at Zhejiang University First Hospital in China's eastern region successfully removed an extraordinarily large faecal mass from her intestines.

According to the Daily Star report, Hua had been grappling with chronic constipation for years, a condition she attempted to manage with laxatives. However, the situation took a drastic turn, leading to excruciating pain and debilitating bloating in her stomach. After 10 days, Hua sought medical help, looking nearly pregnant due to the extreme distention caused by the buildup of waste inside her body. The situation had become so serious that her family could feel the hardened stool within her abdomen palpably. China: Unidentified Flying Object Has Been Detected Near Rizhao, Says Chinese State Media.

Concerned for her well-being, they urged her to seek immediate medical attention. Upon her arrival at the hospital, doctors were shocked to find her organs, including her liver, stomach, and small intestine, compressed by the engorged intestines. Further diagnosis revealed that Hua suffered from Hirschsprung’s disease, a congenital disorder that leads to the underdevelopment of intestinal nerve cells. China Floods Videos: Typhoon Doksuri Triggers Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods in Beijing and Other Parts; Scary Footages Show Severe Flooding and Cars Being Swept Away.

This condition results in slowed or obstructed movement of stool through the intestines. The operation to remove the colossal mass proved challenging for the medical team. The hardened stool, which weighed a staggering 44 pounds (20 kilograms) and was compared to a three-foot-long python in appearance, was finally successfully extracted.

