Yorkshire, December 19: In a tragic incident a 16-year-old girl in UK died of blood clot in her brain after taking contraceptive pills in a bid to relieve herself from period pain. Layla Khan was suffering from severe period pain and reportedly took the pill on the advise of her friends to ease her symptoms. She commenced using the birth control on November 25, but by December 5, she started experiencing migraines, and by the end of the week, vomiting episodes ensued. She passed away just two weeks after taking the contraceptive pill and two days after doctors misdiagnosed her condition as stomach bug.

As per reports in Metro, Layla's situation worsened on Sunday, December 10 prompting immediate medical attention. But, when the family contacted the 111 National Health Service helpline, they said that there were "no red flags". The doctors misdiagnosed her situation as stomach bug and gave her anti-sickness tablets.

Her aunt, Jenna Braithwaite stated, "She was basically vomiting every 30 minutes. So we got a GP appointment on the Monday morning. They said there was no red flags, and to go to the hospital on Wednesday if it continued".

However, by Monday evening. Layla's condition rapidly worsened as she collapsed in the bathroom of her house screaming in pain. Jenna and Layla's mother drove her to the hospital where after a CT scan, a blood clot on her brain was identified.

On December 13, Layla underwent a surgery but died two days later leaving her family "devastated". The teenager is survived by three young brothers and a sister. She was just three months in college when the tragedy stuck. Layla's teachers considered her a potential Oxford student.

