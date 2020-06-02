UK Amends Health Protection Regulations 2020 Bill, Sex with Someone You Don't Live With is Illegal As Country Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions

Image is for representation only (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lockdown, June 2: In the view of coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom government amended the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 bill. The new rule bans people from socialising indoors with a person from outside. According to the amended in the Health Protection Bill, 2020, having sex with someone you do not live with is illegal. COVID-19 Survivor UK Baker Re-Admitted to Hospital After Struggling with Coronavirus Symptoms for the Second Time.

Until June 1, the person visiting others house would have been the one in breach of lockdown rules. But now, both people could be prosecuted under the new amendment. The previous rule only stated that people should stay home and avoid non-essential travelling. Now only people with valid reasons are allowed to meet others by visiting home, but having sex is not allowed.

The amendment stated, “No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living.” According to the UK-based website Evening Standard, only sports professionals, people attending funerals, vulnerable persons fleeing a risk of violence, carers and those with unavoidable work commitments are allowed to meet others indoors. People shifting their houses and people with having medical emergency will be exempted from the rule. We May Never Find a Successful Coronavirus Vaccine: UK Official.

As per the guidelines issued to officers by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing, cops may only direct a person to return home, and there are no powers in the Regulations to remove someone or use force. However, fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) and arrest still apply if people do not co-operate. The amendment came at a time when the UK eased the lockdown restrictions.

The UK is one of the worst affected countries due to COVIV-19. In the UK, over 276,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. Close to 40,000 people also lost their lives in the country due to the deadly virus.