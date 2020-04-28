COVID-19 Survivor UK Baker Re-Admitted to Hospital After Struggling with Coronavirus Symptoms for the Second Time

Coronavirus Symptoms for the Second Time (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Coronavirus relapse cases have increased recently. Patients who have already recovered have been showing symptoms even after being discharged. Usually, a routine checkup is done twice to be confirmed if the person has been tested negative for COVID-19 and only then they are discharged. However, there are still chances of coronavirus relapse. A famous baker from the UK was been re-admitted to hospital after fighting off coronavirus. After coming home just three weeks ago, she felt symptoms similar to coronavirus and was rushed back to the hospital.

The popular Bolton baker, Helen Ducker, who owns the Mother Ducker cake shop in the Last Drop Village spent a week in Royal Bolton Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She was discharged from the hospital on April 4 after doctors were satisfied she had recovered. However, a few days ago, Helen shared the news on her Facebook page that she is back in the hospital. She also has Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

She started her post with, "I obviously can’t get enough of this place! Three weeks after getting out of hospital, after a week from hell and a positive Covid-19 result, I’ve still been struggling with symptoms. Chest pains, groin pain, and breathlessness that have just not gotten any better - the past few days they’ve gotten worse. After another 111 call another ambulance was sent out as my oxygen levels were all over the place and my symptoms were pointing towards potential blood clots in the lungs. Back to A&E and the fabulous folk of Bolton hospital. I’m now back on a ward. Luckily scans have come back clear for clots."

"This virus is a nasty bugger for some of us - it ravages our body, and as we still don’t know enough about it, we don’t know what the recovery timescale is or what long term damage it has done. I am however still one of the lucky ones - a very close call and a battle ahead but I will get home again to be with my family. So many others have not been so lucky."

Check Out the Post:

. The other side to the Covid19 virus that not everyone sees. . I obviously can’t get enough of this place! 3 weeks... Posted by Mother Ducker on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Helen put forth a word of advice and urged people to stay at home. "I am however still one of the lucky ones - a very close call and a battle ahead but I will get home again to be with my family. So many others have not been so lucky." WHO had recently said that there is no evidence that people who have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus are immune to COVID-19. "Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate' that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection", says WHO wrote.