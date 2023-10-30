Due to a bomb threat, several Jewish schools in France's Paris and its surrounds were reportedly evacuated on Monday morning, October 30. Senior Jewish community insiders who talked with The Jerusalem Post claimed that "many Jewish schools were the target of bomb threats." These schools have had some evacuations. Parents were urged to take their children home from most schools, they added. The anonymous threat allegedly stated that "bombs would blow up in 20 different Jewish schools in the Paris area." The police and security personnel are looking for explosives at these schools, though they haven't reportedly discovered any indication of explosive devices yet. Israel-Hamas War: Flight From Israel to Russia's Dagestan Diverted After Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Airport (Watch Videos).

Jewish Schools Reportedly Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat in Paris

NEW: 20 Jewish schools in Paris reportedly evacuated after bomb threat - The Jerusalem Post. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)