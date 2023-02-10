Delhi, February 10: A man from UK collapsed and died at the airport toilet after getting of a British Airways flight to South Africa from Heathrow airport in London. The man had travelled with his wife. The pair touched down at Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Michael Joseph Morris.

Morris had gone to the washroom while awaiting luggage where he suddenly collapsed and died, reported Dailymail.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said paramedics responded immediately and attended to Morris, but he was declared dead at the scene. UK Shocker: Man Collapses at PureGym in London, Dies 46 Minutes Later After Efforts To Revive Him Fail.

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu said that Acsa paramedics responded immediately and attended to Mr Morris but he was declared dead at the scene and we provided assistance to his distraught wife." UK Shocker: Woman Dies After Man Spikes Her Drink With Powerful Painkiller To 'Knock Her Off For Sex'.

She also confirmed that a British Embassy official was a passenger on the same flight and assisted with contacting the embassy to advise them of the incident. Acsa said the cause of his death is under investigation but it is not thought to be suspicious.

The wife who was with other family members is scheduled to back to Heathrow on Friday after having abandoned their holiday plans. British Embassy is helping the family organise the repatriation of the body.

