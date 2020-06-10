US Fighter Jets Intercept, Escort Four Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers During Routine Flight Near Alaska: Report

F-35, the world's most advanced stealth fighter jet by Lockheed Martin | (Representational Image/ U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. John R. Nimmo, Sr.)

Washington, June 10: US fighter jets reportedly intercepted and escorted four Russian nuclear-capable bombers during a routine flight over neutral waters near Alaska. According to Russia-based news agency RIA, four Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers, which can carry and launch nuclear weapons, were intercepted by US fighter jets. The RIA reported the news citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russia has also admitted that its Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers were accompanied by US F-22 Raptor tactical fighters during some stages of their flight, said the RIA. Moscow further said that the 11-hour flight by its planes were in accordance with international law, the news agency added.