US Leaving Open Skies Treaty a ‘Blow’ to European Security, Says Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Moscow, May 21: Washington's departure from the Open Skies arms control treaty would be a blow to European security, a Russian deputy foreign minister said Thursday, after President Donald Trump announced the US will withdraw.

"The withdrawal by the US from this treaty would be not only a blow to the foundation of European security... but to the key security interests of the allies of the US," Alexander Grushko was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency. Trump Administration Announces Plans to Exit Open Skies Treaty, Says Russia is Violating Pact.

Trump earlier said he will pull out from the 18-year-old defence pact with Russia and 32 other countries because "Russia did not adhere to the treaty."

Grushko, who is the deputy minister overseeing relations with NATO and the European Union, said Trump was trying to justify the exit from a "fundamental treaty" via "technical issues" that should be resolved within the treaty.

"Nothing prevents continuing the discussions over the technical issues which the US is misrepresenting as violations by Russia," he said. The United States has been frustrated that Russia will not permit US flights over areas where Washington believes Moscow is deploying medium-range nuclear weapons that threaten Europe. Donald Trump Accuses China of Massive Disinformation Campaign, Says 'They Are Desperate to Make Sleepy Joe Biden Win Presidential Election'.

The treaty permits one country's military to conduct a certain number of surveillance flights over another each year on short notice. The aircraft can survey the territory below, collecting information and pictures of military installations and activities. The idea is that the more rival militaries know about each other, the less the chance of conflict between them.