New York, December 18: A YouTuber had a narrow escape when a rocket launcher exploded in his hands while he was filming a video for his channel, Ballistic High-Speed. The shocking incident, which was captured on camera, occurred last month as he was testing the back-blast of different launchers.

As per the Sun report, the video showed Adam Knowles firing a grenade from an RPG-7, which suddenly burst into flames and blew off his helmet. He lost consciousness before he hit the ground. He suffered a broken jaw, a fractured skull, shrapnel wounds, and third-degree burns. Adam's friends immediately tried to rescue him and called 911. During this period, Adam said he had “no recollection of the incident after the countdown”. He was then airlifted to hospital. Due to his "multiple skin grafts, stitches, and other surgeries," Adam's medical expenditures have reportedly topped USD 300,000. US Shocker: Georgia Teacher Threatens to Kill Student After Dispute Over Display of Israeli Flag in Classroom, Arrested.

He recently watched the footage for the first time and shared it with his viewers, saying he was doing it for medical and educational purposes. He said he was recovering well but still had a few months of healing ahead. He explained that he had done all the safety checks and precautions before the shoot, but something went wrong with the RPG-7, which was the last launcher he tried. US Shocker: Ex-Harvard Medical School Professor Accused of Impregnating Patient With His Own Sperm 40 Years Ago.

He said he had no memory of the explosion, which happened right after the countdown. He was airlifted to the hospital after his crew called 911. He said he was not deterred by the accident and vowed to continue making more videos in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).