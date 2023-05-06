Seoul/Pyeongtaek, May 6: A US Forces Korea (USFK) F-16 fighter jet crashed into a farmland near Osan Air Base on Saturday, officials said, with the pilot having escaped safely and no civilian casualties reported.

According to local firefighting and police authorities, the accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometre south of Seoul. US Plane Crash: Small Airplane Crashes Near Little Rock Factory Shortly After Taking Off; Five Killed (Watch Video).

The jet crashed into a field and caught fire, resulting in the aircraft being mostly destroyed. But no casualties or civilian damage were reported as there were no houses fortunately nearby, they said. US: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes at Air Force Base in Utah, Pilot Ejected Safely (Video).

The US 51st Fighter Wing later announced the crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in a field near Osan Air Base, with the pilot having safely ejected and transported to a nearby medical facility, Yonhap news agency reported.

It said the pilot was taking part in a routine training sortie and that the accident is under investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).