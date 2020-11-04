New York, November 4: Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again targetted mail-in ballots even as votes being counted and final results of the presidential election were not clear. In a tweet, Donald Trump also alleged that his lead in many states, including Democrat states, "disappeared" when mail-in ballots were counted. Even before the US presidential election, Trump has been casting doubts on mail-in votes. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Four Swing States Key to Determine Winner; How Numbers Are Stacked Up.

"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" Trump tweeted. "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! (sic)," he said in another tweet.

Donald Trump Casts Doubts on Mail-In Votes:

Earlier today, Trump said he will be going to the Supreme Court to stop "voting" alleging there was a fraud. "This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country. We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any balance at four o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," he told supporters at the White House.

Trump has been complaining about the postal votes that he alleged were subject to fraud and has wanted the votes received by election officials after the close of polling to be rejected.

