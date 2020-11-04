Washington, November 4: The presidential election 2020 remains a battle too close to call, even a day after the polls. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are locked in a knife-edge contest, which may go right down the middle. Four swing states hold key to determine the next winner, but the decks for final declaration of results may not be cleared before a legal battle.

Trump, who addressed a post-midnight press conference at the White House, declared himself the winner even as counting was yet to be completed in several provinces. As pollsters had warned, the President alleged a "fraud bid" by Democrats, and announced that he would move the Supreme Court to "stop the counting" of mail-in ballots that arrived after the voting hours. Trump Alleges 'Major Fraud', Says 'We Did Win This Election, Will Go to Supreme Court to Stop Counting'.

How Numbers Are Currently Stacked Up

News agency Associated Press, which holds the record of declaring the most accurate state-wise results, has so far issued the call for most provinces barring a few key states. In the United States, each state accounts for a designated number of electoral college voters. A candidate bagging 270 electoral votes ends up winning the presidency.

As per the results declared so far by AP, Biden has bagged 238 electoral votes, whereas, Trump is trailing at 213. The six provinces where the US media networks were yet to project a winner were: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska.

While Nevada (6 electoral college votes) is highly expected to go in Biden's way, North Carolina (15) and Alaska (3) is strongly predicted to be bagged by Biden. If these numbers are added, then Biden's total lead goes to 244, whereas, Trump nears him with 232.

Four Swing States Key to Determine Winner

Province Votes Counted Biden's Lead Trump's Lead Pennsylvania (20) 64% 43.1% 55.8% Michigan (16) 83% 46.9% 51.5% Wisconsin (10) 95% 49.4% 49.1% Georgia (16) 94% 48.3% 50.5%

The four provinces above are still expected to swing either ways, but the lead of Trump in Pennsylvania has crossed 600,000 votes. Michigan is another battleground province which is likely to go in his way. The two states can fetch him an additional 30 electoral college votes, taking his overall count to 262.

Biden, on the other hand, is expected to win Georgia -- though it could be early to call -- as he is holding a two percent lead at a time when 94 percent of the ballots have been counted. Adding the 16 electoral votes to Biden's account will take his tally to 260.

Finally, the decider between Trump and Biden will be the state of Wisconsin, where they were currently separated by around 8,000 votes. Biden holds the lead with 49.4 percent votes, whereas, Trump is barely behind with 49.1 percent. 95 percent of the total votes have been counted in the province -- thus making the state the "tipping point" of the 2020 presidential election.

