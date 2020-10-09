Washington, Oct 9: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign announced that it has raised more than $12 million following the debate between the party's candidate Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence.

The figure was confirmed by a campaign official to The Hill news website on Thursday, a day after the first Vice Presidential debate which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah. US Presidential Debate 2020: Donald Trump Refusing to Do Virtual Debate With Joe Biden.

The former Vice President's campaign had raised nearly $10 million after the first presidential debate between Biden and President Donald Trump on September 29.

But in August, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts shattered a single-month record by raising $364.5 million.

When Harris was announced as Biden's running mate, the former President's camp raised $48 million in just 48 hours.

