Washington, January 20: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States on January 20. While 78-year-old Biden will be the oldest US President, Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black and South Asian woman to be the Vice President.

The event which is usually thronged by people will be different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, a thousand people are expected to attend the presidential inaugural ceremony. Inauguration Day 2021 Date and Time: Here’s Where and How To Watch Joe Biden’s Swearing-In Ceremony; Guest List, Schedule and All You Need To Know About January 20 Event.

Here's the timing for people in India:

Around 8.30 pm, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) will start by hosting the first-ever curated Livestream for young Americans before and during the inaugural ceremonies.

The inaugural ceremony will begin with the American national anthem and invocation around 10 pm in India.

Here's how to watch it:

The Inauguration Day ceremony will be streamed live on bideninaugural.org. It will also be shown on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The event will come to an end with a 90-minute prime time programme, 'Celebrating America', hosted by Tom Hanks that will include interactions with Biden and Harris.

The event will also be streamed live on all the news channels.

Biden will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts on the US Capitol’s West Front as per tradition. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The date of swearing-in has been January 20 since 1937, when Franklin D Roosevelt took the oath of office for his second term. Prior to 1937, the swearing-in used to take place on March 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).