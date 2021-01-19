Washington, January 19: The much-awaited swearing-in ceremony, also termed as the 'Inauguration Day' where US President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on January 20, 2021. The event, termed as the 'largely-virtual swearing-in ceremony', will make Biden the 46th president of the United States. The date of swearing in has been January 20 since 1937, when Franklin D Roosevelt took oath of office for his second term. Prior to 1937, the swearing-in used to take place on March 4.

The incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence continue to hold office till 11:59:59 pm on January 20, after which power shifts to the incoming administration. For people in India who wish to watch the live streaming of the Inauguration Day, Washington is 10 hours, 30 minutes ahead of the IST. US Inauguration Day: Field of Flags and 56 Pillars of Light Illuminate in National Mall, Washington DC Ahead of The Ceremony, See Beautiful Pics and Video.

Inauguration Day 2021 Date

For the 59th Presidential Inauguration, President-elect Biden (78) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (56) will take their oaths at the West front of the US capitol. Security has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration day after the recent attack on the US Capitol building by Pro-Trump protestors on January 6. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inauguration day on January 20 will be a low-key affair restricted for the public. The organisers have urged people to participate in the historic event from home to avoid crowd.

Inauguration Day 2021 Time and Place

Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as the 46th president of the United States will be held at 10 am (EST) on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 and will feature a first ever live stream for “young Americans.” It will mark the commencement of Biden’s four-year term as the US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. The inaugural ceremony will take place on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. and will be the 59th presidential inauguration. Biden will take the oath of office as president, and Harris will take the oath of office as vice president.

Inauguration Day 2021 Schedule

Biden and Harris will take their oaths on January 20 and the newly-elected president will deliver an inaugural address. During his speech, Biden will talk about things he has planned for America for the next four years. Biden will then receive a Presidential Escort to the White House, which will represent all branches of the American military. The ceremony will end with a “Parade Across America,” that features all the US communities. On January 19, a virtual lightning ceremony honoring American lives lost due to COVID-19 will take place.

Inauguration Day 2021 Live: Where to Watch

The Inauguration Day ceremony will be streamed live on bideninaugural.org. It will also be showed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The day will come to an end with a 90-minute prime time programe, 'Celebrating America', hosted by Tom Hanks that will include interactions with Biden and Harris. "America United" and "Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union"—a reference to the Preamble to the United States Constitution—will serve as the inaugural themes.

Who Will attend the Inauguration Day 2021

The event will also be attended by former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, former president George W Bush and Laura Bush, and former president Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton. A 'virtual parade' showcasing communities from across the country will be televised.

On the inauguration day, the live audience will be limited to members of the 117th United States Congress and, for each, one guest of their choosing, resembling a State of the Union address. Public health measures such as mandatory face coverings, testing, temperature checks, and social distancing will be used to protect participants in the ceremony.

The Inauguration Day 2021 will come to an end with a 90-minute prime time programe, 'Celebrating America'. The programme will be hosted by Tom Hanks that will include interactions with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The other performances will be by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons among others.

