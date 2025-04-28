US Shocker: Woman Stabs Paramedic to Death Inside Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Missouri, Arrested

In a shocking incident in Missouri, a paramedic was fatally stabbed inside an ambulance by a woman he was trying to assist.

US Shocker: Woman Stabs Paramedic to Death Inside Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Missouri, Arrested
Paramedic Graham Hoffman (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 28, 2025 04:12 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Missouri, a paramedic was fatally stabbed inside an ambulance by a woman he was trying to assist. 29-year-old Graham Hoffman, a firefighter-paramedic with the Kansas City Fire Department, was transporting Shanetta Bossell to the hospital when she suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Despite efforts to save him, Hoffman died in the ICU hours later from the fatal wound. Police have arrested Bossell, and she has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack, as Bossell had initially been picked up for her safety after reports of her walking along a highway. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Woman Fatally Stabs Paramedic Inside Ambulance in Missouri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Missouri paramedic Stabbed to Death US
You might also like
Desert Storm Shootout 2025: Boat Travelling 'As High as 200 Miles per Hour' Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Water During Boating Event at Lake Havasu in Arizona, Terrifying Video Surfaces
World

Desert Storm Shootout 2025: Boat Travelling 'As High as 200 Miles per Hour' Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Water During Boating Event at Lake Havasu in Arizona, Terrifying Video Surfaces
US Boat Collision: 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Private Boat Collides With Ferry Near Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida (See Pics)
US Shocker: Woman Stabs Paramedic to Death Inside Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Missouri, Arrested
Paramedic Graham Hoffman (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 28, 2025 04:12 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Missouri, a paramedic was fatally stabbed inside an ambulance by a woman he was trying to assist. 29-year-old Graham Hoffman, a firefighter-paramedic with the Kansas City Fire Department, was transporting Shanetta Bossell to the hospital when she suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Despite efforts to save him, Hoffman died in the ICU hours later from the fatal wound. Police have arrested Bossell, and she has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack, as Bossell had initially been picked up for her safety after reports of her walking along a highway. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Woman Fatally Stabs Paramedic Inside Ambulance in Missouri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Missouri paramedic Stabbed to Death US
You might also like
Desert Storm Shootout 2025: Boat Travelling 'As High as 200 Miles per Hour' Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Water During Boating Event at Lake Havasu in Arizona, Terrifying Video Surfaces
World

Desert Storm Shootout 2025: Boat Travelling 'As High as 200 Miles per Hour' Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Water During Boating Event at Lake Havasu in Arizona, Terrifying Video Surfaces
US Boat Collision: 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Private Boat Collides With Ferry Near Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida (See Pics)
World

US Boat Collision: 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Private Boat Collides With Ferry Near Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida (See Pics)
Huawei Ascend 910D: China’s Tech Giant Develops Powerful AI Chip To Take On NVIDIA’s H100, Mass Shipment To Begin Locally From Next Month
Technology

Huawei Ascend 910D: China’s Tech Giant Develops Powerful AI Chip To Take On NVIDIA’s H100, Mass Shipment To Begin Locally From Next Month
Colorado Nightclub Raid: Cocaine, Meth, and Guns Seized as US Federal Agents Arrest Over 100 Illegal Immigrants After Taking Down ‘After-Hour’ Club (Watch Videos)
World

Colorado Nightclub Raid: Cocaine, Meth, and Guns Seized as US Federal Agents Arrest Over 100 Illegal Immigrants After Taking Down ‘After-Hour’ Club (Watch Videos)
img
World

US Boat Collision: 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Private Boat Collides With Ferry Near Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida (See Pics)
Huawei Ascend 910D: China’s Tech Giant Develops Powerful AI Chip To Take On NVIDIA’s H100, Mass Shipment To Begin Locally From Next Month
Technology

Huawei Ascend 910D: China’s Tech Giant Develops Powerful AI Chip To Take On NVIDIA’s H100, Mass Shipment To Begin Locally From Next Month
Colorado Nightclub Raid: Cocaine, Meth, and Guns Seized as US Federal Agents Arrest Over 100 Illegal Immigrants After Taking Down ‘After-Hour’ Club (Watch Videos)
World

Colorado Nightclub Raid: Cocaine, Meth, and Guns Seized as US Federal Agents Arrest Over 100 Illegal Immigrants After Taking Down ‘After-Hour’ Club (Watch Videos)
img
Google Trends Google Trends
bihar bhumi
5000+K+ searches
ipl highlights
5000+K+ searches
jofra archer
5000+K+ searches
mohammed siraj
5000+K+ searches
power outages spain
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel