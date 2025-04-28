US Shocker: Woman Stabs Paramedic to Death Inside Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Missouri, Arrested

In a shocking incident in Missouri, a paramedic was fatally stabbed inside an ambulance by a woman he was trying to assist. 29-year-old Graham Hoffman, a firefighter-paramedic with the Kansas City Fire Department, was transporting Shanetta Bossell to the hospital when she suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Despite efforts to save him, Hoffman died in the ICU hours later from the fatal wound. Police have arrested Bossell, and she has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack, as Bossell had initially been picked up for her safety after reports of her walking along a highway. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Woman Fatally Stabs Paramedic Inside Ambulance in Missouri

