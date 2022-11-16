Mumbai, November 16: A man from Texas, United States will face criminal charges for allegedly mixing abortion pill in his wife's drink. The man identified as Mason Herring will face the law on December when the hearing is scheduled to take place. As per reports, Herring slipped the abortion pills into his wife's drink without her knowledge.

According to a report in Wion News, Mason Herring, a 38-year-old attorney from Houston has also been charged with two felony counts earlier. The accused is said to have assaulted a pregnant woman as well in the past. As per the court records, Herring will also face another charge which includes "assault-forced induced to have an abortion". Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

The abortion law in Texas is very stringent as it allows termination of pregnancy only when a person's life is in danger. The abortion law in Texas states that abortion is a felony. It also empowers citizens to sue people who help others to get an abortion done. In her complaint, Herring's wife claimed that in March 2022, her husband offered her glasses of water which looked cloudy but he told her it could be due to dirty pipes.

Soon after having water, the woman started getting cramps and even started bleeding heavily. She was rushed to the emergency room. Herring's wife claimed that her symptoms were due to the abortion-inducing pill. She also testified that her husband offered her more drinks when she returned from the hospital. However, she noticed that three glasses of water has "unknown substance" while the fourth was a orange juice bottle whose seal was broken.

Officials from Houston police department said that the couple has been married for 11years. Reportedly, in February this year, Herring expressed his desire to part ways with his wife. Later, he moved out but agreed to couples' counselling session. A month later, his wife informed him about her pregnancy, which did not go well with him. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

On one instance, Herring's wife saw him mix something in her drink and later found packs of Cyrux, which contains misoprostol. Misoprostol is an ingredient which is known to induce abortions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).